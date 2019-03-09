VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — DOWNLOAD: 13News Now App

The high school football season just started, and already there's an adjustment to the schedule in Virginia Beach. You can thank Hurricane Dorian and its possible effects on the Hampton Roads area for that one.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools said Tuesday that it would move up a number of the football games originally scheduled for Friday, September 6.

These matchups will take place on Wednesday, September 4, instead:

First Colonial at Bayside High School at 6:30 p.m.

Kempsville at Cox High School 6:30 p.m.

Ocean Lakes at Kellam High School at 7 p.m.

Salem at Princess Anne High School at 7 p.m.

Tallwood at Landstown High School at 7 p.m.

The school division said that all other games and contests scheduled for the week would take place as planned.

Monday, school districts in North Carolina said they were making adjustments to their school and activities schedules because of Hurricane Dorian.

Mandatory evacuations in Hyde County and Dare County played parts in those decisions.