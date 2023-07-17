Dare County creates registry to know who needs extra help during an evacuation

In Dare County, authorities are trying to ensure that no one gets left behind in such a situation.

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — If you're someone with a medical condition or personal situation that would interfere with your ability to evacuate your home in the case of an emergency, what would you do?

In Dare County, authorities are trying to ensure that no one gets left behind in such a situation. To accomplish that, they've created what's called a Special Medical Needs Registry. This is a list of individuals throughout the county who need help with medical care and/or personal care during an evacuation. This could be for a weather emergency such as a hurricane or flooding event. It could also be for an environmental emergency like a chemical spill.

The Special Medical Needs Registry was created by and is updated and maintained by the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services Social Services Division. They said their staff "works diligently to ensure that these individuals are properly assisted" in case an evacuation is ordered.

You can find more information about Dare County’s Special Medical Needs Registry at www.DareNC.gov/SpecialNeeds.

If you have any further questions about the registry, you can contact the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services Social Services Division at 252-475-5500 or email Adult Services Supervisor Beth Bradley at BradleyB@dcdss.org.