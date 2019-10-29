RALEIGH, N.C. — Time is running out for North Carolina victims of Hurricane Dorian to get help at one of the four disaster recovery centers.

Centers are open through Wednesday in Beaufort, Buxton, Wilmington and on Ocracoke Island. Residents can talk with state and federal officials about loans and grants to help repair and replace storm-damaged property.

The U.S. Small Business Administration declared a disaster in Carteret, Dare, Hyde and New Hanover counties. Residents of Beaufort, Brunswick, Craven, Currituck, Jones, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Tyrrell and Washington also may apply for money.

Residents can apply at the centers for low-interest SBA disaster loans or may apply online. Those who don't qualify for an SBA loan may be eligible for a state-funded grant.

The centers are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

