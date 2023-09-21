How Hampton Roads is preparing for coastal weather system

Public works crews across Hampton Roads are amping up their usual maintenance of ditches and drains.

NORFOLK, Va. — Crews in Hampton Roads and North Carolina are no strangers to storm preparations. Public works crews are amping up their usual maintenance of ditches and drains on Thursday ahead of a coastal weather system moving up the coast.

“We are prepared for flooding over an 18 to 24 hour period," said Hampton Spokeswoman Robin McCormick.

Chesapeake Public Works Director Earl Sorey said crews are spending their day checking known choke points along the city's drainage system.

With the storm expected to bring gusty winds and flooding rain, McCormick said there’s a lot to monitor.

"Once that storm surge hits, people think, 'Oh the coast is going to be bad,' but it pushes in to all the rivers and creeks," McCormick said.

Many city public works departments will closely watch known flooding hot spots, like in Chesapeake.

"We will have road closed signs, barricades, pre-positioned at those flood-prone areas and they will be able to be rapidly deployed as needed," Sorey said.

In Norfolk, residents can seek higher ground for their cars. Starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, a Norfolk spokeswoman said they will open the York Street garage free of charge. That will stay free until Sunday at 9 a.m.

On the Outer Banks, Dare County Department of Emergency Management urges people to drive carefully this weekend. They say N.C. Highway 12 could have ocean overwash in vulnerable spots.

People living in Hampton Roads can help crews by cleaning their homes and playing it safe.

“Don’t leave your trash at the curb early because it may flood and float and clog storm drains which are going to make it worse on your street," McCormick said. "But also we expect a significant amount of road flooding. So, remember if you are driving if you can’t see the street for the water don’t plunge in. Turn around don’t drown.”