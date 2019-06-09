DOWNLOAD: 13News Now App
Hurricane Dorian, now a Category 2 storm, is slowly spiraling up the Southeast U.S. coast. In Virginia, people will likely see heavy rain, strong winds, and moderate to major tidal flooding Thursday night into Friday.
As a result, agencies around the state are taking precautions to make sure people are able to stay as safe as possible and have the resources they need.
On Sept. 5, the Virginia Department of Transportation released a list of phone numbers and social media accounts via Twitter that people in the area are encouraged to keep in mind as the hurricane approaches.
The VDOT called these resources "important", urging people in the area to make sure they stay informed Thursday and Friday.
The suggested social media accounts to follow include:
Virginia Department of Emergency Management
- vaemergency.gov
- Facebook: VAemergency
- Twitter: @VDEM
Virginia Department of Transportation
- 511Virginia.org
- Facebook: VirginiaDOT
- Twitter: @VaDOT
Virginia State Police
- vsp.state.va.us
- Facebook: VirginiaStatePolice
- Twitter: @VSPPIO
National Weather Service
- Twitter: @NWSWakefieldVA
- Twitter: @NWS_BaltWash
- Twitter: @NWSBlacksburg
- Twitter: @NWSCharlestonWV
- Twitter: @NWSMorristown
Federal Emergency Management Agency
- www.fema.gov
- Facebook: www.ready.gov
- Facebook: FEMA
- Twitter: @FEMA
- Twitter: @FEMARegion3
The VDOT also advises that people follow @511statewideva and local news accounts for information.
To report a road problem, you can call 1-800-FOR-ROAD or go to my.vdot.virginia.gov.
To report a power outage, you can call 1-866-366-4357 or go to DominionEnergy.com/outage.
