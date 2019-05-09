DOWNLOAD: 13News Now App

DOWNLOAD: 13News Now Hurricane Guide

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for residents in the Sandbridge area, according to Virginia Beach City leaders. They made the announcement while giving an update on Hurricane Dorian Thursday afternoon.

The mandatory evacuation begins at 6 p.m. before the brunt of Dorian makes its way to the Virginia coast.

There’s also a voluntary evacuation for Zone A and those living in low-lying areas.

The eyewall of Hurricane Dorian is just offshore of the Eastern Coast of South Carolina, according to an 11 a.m. National Hurricane Center.

RELATED: Know Your Zone: Virginia's Hurricane and Storm Evacuation System

RELATED: TROPICS LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Watch in effect for Outer Banks ahead of Dorian

RELATED: Cities open parking garages, prepare for impact from Hurricane Dorian

RELATED: Shelters to open for residents as Hurricane Dorian approaches

The storm is heading toward our region, Hampton Roads, northeastern North Carolina, and the Eastern Shore can expect impacts in the form of storm surge, high winds, as well as coastal and inland flooding.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect from Edisto Beach, S.C. to Poquoson, Virginia including Pamlico and Albermarle Sounds, the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers, and Hampton Roads.

13News Now

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Hampton Roads all the way up to Chincoteague and a Storm Surge Warning has also been issued for Hampton Roads all the way up to Poquoson.

However, Hampton Roads, the Outer Banks and the Eastern Shore won't start to see impacts from the storm until Thursday into Friday.

RELATED: How you can help the Bahamas and people affected by Hurricane Dorian

RELATED: Forecasters now monitoring 4 other tropical disturbances