NASSAU, Bahamas — There's widespread devastation on Grand Bahama and Abaco as Hurricane Dorian continues to wreak havoc.

This hurricane is especially personal for me as I've been worried about my loved ones who are on the ground there.

In case you didn’t know, I’m from Nassau, Bahamas.

I was born there and spent my childhood there. I went to high school and college in the United States before moving back to Nassau around 2011 and then moving back to the U.S. in 2017, two years ago.

I have plans to go back to the Bahamas in about a week for a short visit, to spend time with family and friends.

I lived through lots of hurricanes, including Joaquin in 2015 and Matthew in 2016 in the Bahamas.

Bahamians are no stranger to hurricanes. They happen every year, but this is the strongest storm to hit the northern islands in recent memory.

It’s absolutely heartbreaking for me to see the catastrophic damage to the island where I grew up.

Dorian has brought strong storm surge and days of torrential rain to the islands; streets and homes are flooded and many other buildings remain at risk of the rising floodwater.

The hurricane-force winds have destroyed buildings, ripped off roofs, overturned cars, and brought down trees and utility poles.

I've weathered many hurricanes during my time in the Bahamas, but never one as devastating as this.

My former co-worker, journalist Kyle Walkine, is in Freeport, Grand Bahama where Dorian stalled.

He said it's been a nightmare for a lot of people.

Another one of my friends, journalist Travis Cartwright-Carroll, is in Nassau and has been monitoring and reporting on the devastation.

"These people are going to be traumatized. They're going to need a lot of help to overcome this and to bounce back," he said.

"It's not just the physical damage on the island, it's the psychological damage that these people are going to go through. It's going to be rough."

