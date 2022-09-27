Ian, now Category 3 hurricane, has hit Cuba. Here's its projected path.

As of the latest advisory, Ian is moving north at 12 mph. Its winds are sustained at 125 mph with gusts that have peaked at 155 mph.

FLORIDA, USA — Hurricane Ian made landfall early Tuesday morning in Cuba as a Category 3 Hurricane, and the storm has brought threats of life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds, flash floods and possible mudslides.

Devastating wind damage is also expected.

As of the latest advisory, Ian is moving north at 10 mph. Its winds are sustained at 115 mph with gusts that have peaked at 140 mph.

The hurricane is forecasted to move north once it passes Cuba. As it enters the Gulf of Mexico, it is expected to gain strength and become a Category 4 hurricane.

That means potentially life-threatening impacts to the southwestern coast of Florida.

On its current path, the highest risk of landfall falls in between the Fort Myers and the Tampa Bay region.

It could weaken to a tropical storm as it passes through the northernmost parts of Florida, as early as Friday morning.