NHC: Tropical system likely to become a depression

Invest 94-L has a high chance of additional development as it approaches the Lesser Antilles of the Caribbean.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's been a month since there was a named storm in the Atlantic, and that stretch of calm conditions with no named storms may be coming to an end today.

There are currently two disturbances in the eastern Atlantic, but one of those systems is now likely to develop as it approaches the eastern Caribbean.

The immediate area of concern is Invest 94-L, which is located about 150 miles east of Barbados. The showers and thunderstorms associated with this system became more concentrated Monday morning, a sign that the low-pressure system is organizing.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development and a tropical depression is likely to form later Monday or Monday night as the low moves west-northwest at 10-15 mph.

Keeping our eye on #Invest94L...#Fred is the next name on the list; however, 94L will have to put up a good fight to take that name (dry air & mountainous regions are just a couple of hurdles in its way) @13NewsNow #13Weather #HurricaneSeason pic.twitter.com/54Gc7Nede8 — Payton Domschke 13News Now (@13PaytDomschke) August 9, 2021

Invest 94-L is forecast to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles into Monday night, then move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday, and be near Hispaniola through the middle of the week.

Even if a tropical depression does not develop, the National Hurricane Center may declare the system as a potential tropical cyclone which would enable tropical storm watches or warnings to be issued for the Islands in the eastern and northern Caribbean.

Regardless of development, heavy rains and flooding are likely for the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico through the middle of the week.

The track of the system will greatly determine the status of the system through the second half of the week into the weekend. Tracking over or near the mountainous islands of the Caribbean is expected to contribute to limiting its development.

That said, as the disturbance moves north of Cuba into the weekend, it could bring an increased chance for showers and storms to Florida. It is still too early, however, to nail down specific details regarding what the disturbance will bring a few days down the road, much less who will see those impacts.

Right now, it's important to just keep checking back on the latest forecast to see how the system evolves as it tracks through the Caribbean over the next few days.

The second system is of much less concern as it tracks just to the east of Invest 94-L. Invest 93-L is an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms associated with an elongated low-pressure area located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles.