ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Karen weakened to a Tropical Depression Monday night, but as of Tuesday morning regained strength and became a Tropical Storm again.

Karen is located about 160 miles south of San Juan, Puerto Rico, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according to the latest advisory by the National Hurricane Center. It is moving to the northwest at 7 mph.

TS Karen is headed toward Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, packing winds and heavy rain.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

U.S. Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

British Virgin Islands

Karen isn't the only tropical trouble spot out there: Tropical Storm Jerry continues its north-northwestern trek into the Atlantic Ocean. It's possible it could just skirt the island of Bermuda by midweek.

Tropical Storm Lorezno also is spinning out in the far, far eastern Atlantic. It is not forecast to have any U.S. impacts in the immediate short term or next week or so.

Hurricane season runs through the end of November, though climatologically speaking, September and October can be an active period for Tampa Bay and Florida's Gulf Coast when it comes to the development of tropical systems and where they end up going.

