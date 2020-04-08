Major damage from apparent tornado in Courtland triggers multi-agency rescue response

Despite damage to several buildings, including a motel, there were only minor injuries reported.

COURTLAND, Va. — When an apparent tornado tore through the small town of Courtland in Southampton County as Tropical Storm Isaias passed through the area, it triggered a response from several emergency agencies across the county.

According to an account provided by the Courtland Volunteer Fire Department on their Facebook page, they first responded around 3 a.m. after a tornado reportedly passed through the area of the 27500 block of Southampton Parkway and U.S. Route. 58.

When they arrived on the scene, they found what they described as "very extensive damage" to several structures in the area, including businesses, residences, and motels.

Crews from the Courtland Volunteer Fire Department were quickly joined by crews from the Hunterdale Volunteer Fire Department, the Courtland Volunteer Rescue Squad, the Hunterdale Volunteer Rescue Squad, and the Southampton County Sheriffs Office. They quickly began surveying the damage and searching buildings for anyone who might be trapped or injured, some of which were very difficult to access because of roadways being blocked by live power lines, debris, and trees.

At the same time, other crews began following the apparent path of the tornado through Courtland looking for other damage and any possible victims. They discovered that almost all roadways leading into and out of Courtland were impassable because of the scope and scale of damage.

Several crews concentrated on the Palm Tree Inn, where they were able to account for all the residents. A few were treated on-scene for minor injuries. The building itself was heavily damaged.

"Tears, shock, shaking, couldn’t breathe... everything. I had to tell my dad and it was the hardest thing I think I ever had to do," said E-Z Ride Sales Employee Alexandra Zalesny.

Zalesny's family has owned E-Z Ride Sales car lot for generations.

"Because not only is it three generations, but it started from here and progressed so much and it hurts," said Zalesny.

Realizing that many people were in need of some sort of immediate shelter, firefighters quickly came up with a plan and -- working with the necessary officials -- established a shelter at Southampton High School. They were able to arrange transportation to the shelter for the people who were displaced. They also notified the Red Cross.

Emergency crews remained on-scene for about six and a half hours before turning the scene over to the sheriff's office, VDOT, and Dominion Energy.

"We are extremely proud of the work that was accomplished by all on-scene from the fire/rescue depts, Sheriffs Office, VSP, VDOT, Dominion, and more, in extremely adverse weather conditions," the fire department posted on Facebook. "Without the group effort that was performed, the outcome could’ve been much different."