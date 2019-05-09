ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Agency issued a mandatory evacuation order Thursday for a number of areas that it covers. Those areas fall under Zone A:

Pasquotank County – areas south of the Elizabeth City Regional Airport

Camden County – Shiloh area and south.

Elizabeth City – Oxford Heights community

The mandatory evacuation was effective immediately, and it didn’t take long for people in the Oxford Heights community of Elizabeth City to pack their bags and leave.

Trunks and car doors were open along a long street as people prepared to evacuate, and Patricia McGee was one of those people.

RELATED: Mandatory evacuations ordered for parts of North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Dorian

“It’s basically for my own safety, but I know my family, my son up in Suffolk, he’s worried about me,” said McGee. “I think it’s just important to show other people that you’ve gotta take things like this very seriously. It’s life. You wanna live a couple more days.”

Spart Hammet, Pasquotank County Manager, said the potential for strong winds, severe flooding, and tornadoes let to the mandatory evacuation.

“Take it very seriously,” said Hammet. “The conditions we’re anticipating would make it difficult to respond to you in an emergency.”

On Thursday morning, two helicopters deployed from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City. Search-and-rescue teams were headed to Roanoke, Va. to standby ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

RELATED: Watch: American flag holds strong during Hurricane Dorian off North Carolina coast

Capt. Joe Deer said the crews were deployed inland for safety.

“We’re prepared for all contingencies based on the need,” said Deer. “Sometimes the only thing that can get into those areas are these very powerful helicopters that can withstand those robust conditions.”