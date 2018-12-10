GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — The National Weather Service has confirmed seven tornadoes in several Virginia counties on Thursday afternoon and evening because of Tropical Storm Michael.

Tornadoes were reported in the following areas:

  • Norge / Toano - EF1
  • Jamaica - EF0
  • Gloucester, Cuba Road - EF0
  • Gloucester, Pampa Road EF0
  • New Kent, Colony Trail - EF0
  • Amelia, Jennings Lane - EF0
  • Nottoway, Burkeville - EF0

