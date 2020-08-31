New Tropical Depression forms off the Carolina Coast

Tropical Depression 15 could become Tropical Storm Nana. It is heading out to sea.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Just like that, there's a new tropical system. This one forms in our backyard here in the Carolinas, but it will actually be moving farther away from us.

Tropical Depression Fifteen formed on Monday afternoon. NOAA Hurricane Hunters flew into the storm and determined it's now an organized area of low pressure. A tropical depression is essentially a big tropical rainstorm without any strong winds. They often strengthen into tropical storms, and occasionally hurricanes.

The track for this system takes it toward the northeast, which will allow it to go deeper into the Atlantic. For North Carolina, some larger swells and rip currents are likely at the beaches, but any wind and rain are not very likely on the forecast track.