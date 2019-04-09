NORFOLK, Va. — DOWNLOAD: 13News Now App

DOWNLOAD: 13News Now Hurricane Guide

RELATED: Shelters to open for residents as Hurricane Dorian approaches

RELATED: School closings, delays ahead of Hurricane Dorian

RELATED: Know Your Zone: Virginia's Hurricane and Storm Evacuation System

Cities in Hampton Roads have begun opening parking garages and lots for residents ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The City of Hampton: Residents who need to leave a car on high ground can use the city's only parking garage, located at 555 Settlers Landing Road downtown.

The City of Norfolk will open several downtown parking garages for residents who live in flood-prone areas.

The following downtown garages will open beginning Thursday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. Residents are not to park in reserved spaces and must remove their vehicles by noon on Saturday, Sept. 7.

York Street Garage, 215 West York Street

Fountain Park Garage, 130 Bank Street

Main Street Garage, 230 East Main Street

Freemason Street Garage, 161 West Freemason Street

West Plume Street Garage, 135 West Plume Street

Town Point Garage, 110 West Main Street

At 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, all Old Dominion University parking garages will open to Norfolk residents. Please do not move or cross barricades.

The parking garages will close to Norfolk residents at 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9. At that time parking permit and meter payment requirements in campus parking facilities will resume as normal.

The city said it also removing all Pace bikes and Lime scooters Thursday evening.

The City of Portsmouth: Residents whose cars are in low-lying areas may park their cars in city garages until Monday, September 9th at 8 a.m. when they should be removed. City Garages are open at:

County Street, 200 County Street

Harbor Court, 2 Harbor Court

Middle Street, 441 Middle Street

Water Street, 550 Water Street

Please do not park in reserved spaces, and be sure to observe garage clearances. County Street Garage has a clearance of 7’; Harbor – 6’2; Middle Street – 6’10 and Water Street – 6’10.

The City of Virginia Beach: Emergency off-street parking will be available in Oceanfront and Town Center garages from 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 through noon on Saturday, Sept. 7, depending upon weather conditions.

Virginia Beach citizens with proof of residence may park their vehicles for FREE at the municipal garages at 9th and 31st streets in the Resort Area. Exit time will be Saturday at noon or charges will begin. Based on weather conditions, the City may extend the exit date and times. Oceanfront parking is limited to 9th and 31st street parking garages only. Residents will be required to show a driver's license or a recent utility bill with their name and a Virginia Beach address as proof of residency for the free emergency parking.

Citizens may also park their vehicles at three Town Center garages:

Maroon Garage (Dick's Sporting Goods) – 4621 Columbus Street

Red Garage (Westin Hotel) – 4535 Commerce Street

Green Garage (Armada-Hoffler Tower) – 222 Central Park Ave

No parking is available in the 24-hour reserved spaces, which are leased by residents. Towing will be enforced. Be advised that if the garages lose power, the lighting and elevators will be inoperable.

All surface parking lots at the Oceanfront owned by the city will be closed tonight (Thursday). They will reopen on Saturday or after the storm passes whichever is later.

19th (N) – 300 19th Street

19th (S) – 301 19th Street

4th – 306 4th Street

Rudee Loop – 104 Atlantic Avenue

2nd – 145 Atlantic Avenue

Croatan – 920 Vanderbilt Avenue

General Parking Rules

Priority given to residents under mandatory evacuation, otherwise first come, first served

No oversized vehicles or RVs

No trailers or attachments

Vehicles parking in reserved spaces are subject to towing

No parking in the drive aisles or hashed out spaces

No blocking other vehicles

Vehicles parked beyond the emergency time are subject to towing

No overnight camping or sleeping in vehicles

Pets must not be left inside vehicles

Park in one space onlyIf power is out, the elevators and lights will not be operable

York County: The McReynolds Athletic Center (412 Sports Way) and Chisman Creek Park (1314 Wolf Trap Road) are available for the parking of vehicles, boats, RVs, etc.

RELATED: How you can help the Bahamas and people affected by Hurricane Dorian

RELATED: Forecasters now monitoring 4 other tropical disturbances

Impacts from Hurrican Dorian

Norfolk is also preparing for impacts from Hurricane Dorian by cleaning storm drains and ditches to ease potential flooding.

Crews are on standby to respond to downed trees due to the wind. The city is asking residents to ensure curbs, gutters and ditches on their property are clear of debris. Be sure to secure any loose items in your yard to prevent damage during the storm.

Recycling, trash, bulk waste collection

In Norfolk, trash, recycling, and bulk waste collection will continue as scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 5. On Friday, Sept. 6, trash, recycling and bulk waste collections will be suspended due to high winds and flooding risks.

Friday’s routes and bulk waste will be collected on Saturday, Sept. 7. Crews will remove all beach waste cans by 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 and will replace them on Saturday, Sept. 7.

This schedule is subject to change, depending on Dorian’s speed and path.

In Portsmouth, all Friday trash collections are canceled and rescheduled for collection on Saturday. No bulk collections.

In York County, trash and recycling are suspended on Friday, September 6. Residents whose trash is normally collected on Friday should place their containers at the roadside by 7 a.m. Saturday. That includes already scheduled bulk collections. Because of the Labor Day holiday, recycling collections were already pushed back one day. Thursday’s collections scheduled for Friday will now be picked up on Saturday; Friday collections scheduled for Saturday will instead be collected Monday. Next week’s customers – Red Week – will see their pick up delayed by one day with collections completed on Saturday, September 14.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.