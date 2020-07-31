Northam declares state of emergency for Virginia ahead of Hurricane Isaias

Governor Ralph Northam declared the state emergency because of the potential impacts the storm could have in Hampton Roads and other parts of Coastal Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency for Virginia Friday afternoon because of the impacts that Hurricane Is expected to bring to Hampton Roads and Coastal Virginia, as a whole.

“Hurricane Isaias is a serious storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia as early as this weekend,” Northam said. “This state of emergency will ensure localities and communities have the assistance they need to protect the safety of Virginians, particularly as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. I encourage Virginians to take all necessary precautions, monitor local weather forecasts, and stay alert.”

The state of emergency allows Virginia to mobilize resources and equipment needed it may need for response to and recovery efforts from the storm.

Northam's declaration came within hours of Gov. Roy Cooper declaring a state of emergency for North Carolina.

Among the recommendations Northam made as people prepared for the storm was that they know their evacuation zones, have a plan together if they need to leave their homes, put together an emergency kit, and keep themselves updated on the forecast and effects of Isaias.