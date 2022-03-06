It's likely to become a tropical storm by Friday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Only three days into the Atlantic hurricane season, the first tropical system is close to developing in the Atlantic Basin.

Stemming from the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, Potential Tropical Cyclone One, or PTC One, formed Thursday in the Gulf of Mexico and is inching away from the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. It is moving northeast at 5 mph and producing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Early Friday morning, hurricane hunters flew through the system and found it is producing tropical-storm-force winds.

A "Potential Tropical Cyclone" is defined as a tropical disturbance that hasn’t yet formed but poses the threat of tropical storm conditions to land areas within 48 hours. This allows the NHC to issue advisories.

Once the system organizes and develops a well-formed surface circulation, it will become Tropical Storm Alex.

While further development is expected over the next couple of days, lots of wind shear should keep the system from strengthening significantly. The system should move across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico through Friday night.

While this system is expected to remain on the weaker side of the storm spectrum, it is packing a significant amount of moisture and will be a rainmaker for the state by producing 4 -8" of rainfall with a max of 12" over parts of South Florida through Saturday.

If winds increase to tropical storm strength, PTC One will acquire the name Alex.

A tropical storm warning is now in effect for:

Florida Keys including the Dry Tortugas

Florida Bay

West coast of Florida south of the Middle of Longboat Key to Card Sound Bridge

East coast of Florida south of the Volusia/Brevard County Line to Card Sound Bridge

Lake Okeechobee

South of Englewood including Coastal Lee and Charlotte Counties

Cuban Provinces of Pinar del Rio, Aremisa, La Habana, and Mayabeque

Northwestern Bahamas

A tropical storm watch is now in effect for:

Cuban provinces of Mantanzas and the Isle of Youth

A tropical storm warning means tropical storm conditions are likely within the warning area within the next 36 hours.

The U.S. Coast Guard on Friday set Port Condition Whiskey for maritime ports around Tampa. That signals gale force winds (greater than 39 mph) are possible within the next 72 hours.

Flood watches are in effect for Hardee, Desoto and Highlands county from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday.



On the forecast track, the center of the potential storm is expected to move onto the South Florida coast Saturday, but showers and storms will start to spread in as early as Friday.

Forecasters at Colorado State University updated their 2022 hurricane season forecast this week, calling for a "very active" season.

The updated forecast call for 20 named storms, 10 of those being hurricanes and 5 major hurricanes.