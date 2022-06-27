Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 could become Bonnie this week

The tropical disturbance will likely impact the Windward Islands in the next day or two. It poses no threat to Florida.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A tropical disturbance being monitored for days has a new distinction: Potential Tropical Cyclone Two.

The system is located about 330 miles east of Trinidad with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's 8 a.m. Tuesday advisory.

Because the disturbance does not yet have a closed circulation, it is not considered to be a tropical cyclone. But with its 40-mph winds technically at tropical storm strength, it will likely become Tropical Storm Bonnie within the next day or so as it becomes better organized.

Bonnie would be the second named storm of the 2022 hurricane season.

Forecasters sometimes give tropical features a "potential tropical cyclone" designation when there is a decent chance that they will develop further into a tropical depression or storm. By doing so, people in the path can receive a proper heads-up in the form of watches and warnings for impacts within 48 hours.

Here are the Key Messages for Advisory 3 for #PTC2 - The full advisory is at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/guJUJ4wAzB — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 28, 2022

People in the Windward Islands and parts of Venezuela are being warned of the potential of heavy rainfall through midweek, with tropical-storm-force winds expected.

The system is forecast to become a hurricane possibly as early as Friday evening after moving past the northern coastline of South America. If the forecast holds, it may impact Central America.

It will not impact Florida or anywhere else in the U.S.