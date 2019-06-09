DOWNLOAD: 13News Now App

Dominion Energy was expecting power outages as Hurricane Dorian makes it way along the coast of North Carolina.

The electric company has crews across the region stationed ahead of the storm's arrival. In North Carolina and Virginia, more than 7,000 Dominion Energy employees and contract crew members are ready to support the restoration effort.

Dominion Energy says to always report an outage.

North Carolina and Virginia customers can report outages by online or calling 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357).

Here's a break down of the number of outages by region:

(Click here to view Dominion Energy's outage map)

1:45 a.m. on Friday

Virginia:

Virginia Beach: 1,942

Chesapeake: 6

Isle of Wight: 1

Newport News: 13

Norfolk: 709

North Carolina:

Bertie: 11

Chowan: 0

Dare: 5

Hertford: 35

Northampton: 475

Camden: 4

12:55 a.m. on Friday

Virginia:

Virginia Beach 2,332

Chesapeake 22

Newport News 13

Norfolk 11

North Carolina:

Northampton 475

Dare 5

Chowan 209

