Dominion Energy was expecting power outages as Hurricane Dorian makes it way along the coast of North Carolina.
The electric company has crews across the region stationed ahead of the storm's arrival. In North Carolina and Virginia, more than 7,000 Dominion Energy employees and contract crew members are ready to support the restoration effort.
Dominion Energy says to always report an outage.
North Carolina and Virginia customers can report outages by online or calling 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357).
Here's a break down of the number of outages by region:
1:45 a.m. on Friday
Virginia:
- Virginia Beach: 1,942
- Chesapeake: 6
- Isle of Wight: 1
- Newport News: 13
- Norfolk: 709
North Carolina:
- Bertie: 11
- Chowan: 0
- Dare: 5
- Hertford: 35
- Northampton: 475
- Camden: 4
12:55 a.m. on Friday
Virginia:
- Virginia Beach 2,332
- Chesapeake 22
- Newport News 13
- Norfolk 11
North Carolina:
- Northampton 475
- Dare 5
- Chowan 209
