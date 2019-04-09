NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Ahead of Hurricane Dorian, several school districts across the 13News Now viewing area have either closed or issued delays.

Here's a break down of the closings.

North Carolina:

Albemarle School and Pre-school: All schools will on an early release schedule Thursday, September 5th. K-5 will release at 11:15, 6-12 will release at 11:30, and preschool will release at 12. There will be no After Care or school activities tomorrow. All schools will be closed on Friday, September 6th. There will be no Little Colt Volleyball games on Saturday.

Bertie County Schools: All Schools will be closed for students and staff on Thursday and Friday. Colerain, West Bertie, and Bertie High schools will be open as shelters starting at noon on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Camden County Schools: Schools will be closed Tuesday through Friday. Officials continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian and partner with Camden County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service

Dare County Schools: Closed for all students and staff beginning Wednesday, September 4 through Friday, September 6.

Edenton-Chowan Schools: Schools will be closed on Thursday, September 5 and Friday, September 6 for all students and staff.

Gates County Schools & New Beginnings Daycare: On Thursday, Sept 5 there will be an Early Dismissal at 12 noon. On Friday, Sept 6, schools will be CLOSED for all students and staff.

Perquimans County Schools: All schools will be closed Thursday, September 5 through Friday, September 6, 2019, due to Hurricane Dorian.

Virginia:

Portsmouth Public Schools: All schools and administrative offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, and all after-school activities are canceled through the weekend. Starting Sept. 5, the City of Portsmouth will be opening I.C. Norcom High School as a shelter.

Suffolk Public Schools: All schools will dismiss early Thursday, Sept. 5. Middle schools will dismiss at 11:25 a.m. High schools will dismiss at 12:25 p.m. and elementary schools will dismiss at 1:15 p.m. All schools will serve lunch. All after-school and evening activities scheduled for Thursday will be canceled. A decision concerning school opening for Friday, Sept. 6 will be made by early afternoon Thursday.

