NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Tropical Storm Michael, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, continues to head towards the Hampton Roads area.

The storm is expected to affect our area starting Thursday late afternoon into the overnight hours. In preparation for the storm, many schools have canceled afternoon and evening activities. Some organizations, like Busch Gardens, are even announcing closings ahead of the expected inclement weather.

The following organizations have made announcements:

Albemarle Regional Health Services : Closing one hour early Thursday.

: Closing one hour early Thursday. Albemarle School : Closing at 4 p.m. Thursday and opening one-hour late on Friday.

: Closing at 4 p.m. Thursday and opening one-hour late on Friday. Bertie County Schools : Schools will dismiss at 1:00 p.m. and all after-school activities will be canceled Thursday. Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay Friday.

: Schools will dismiss at 1:00 p.m. and all after-school activities will be canceled Thursday. Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay Friday. Busch Gardens : Closed Thursday, Oct. 11; They plan to reopen Friday, Oct. 12 at 12 p.m. Anyone who has a ticket for Thursday, Oct. 11 can use it Friday, Oct, 12, Thursday, Oct 18, or Thursday, Oct. 25.

: Closed Thursday, Oct. 11; They plan to reopen Friday, Oct. 12 at 12 p.m. Anyone who has a ticket for Thursday, Oct. 11 can use it Friday, Oct, 12, Thursday, Oct 18, or Thursday, Oct. 25. Chesapeake Public Schools : All after-school and evening activities and events are canceled Thursday; As of now, no anticipated changes to trash and recycling collection schedule for tomorrow, but avoid leaving cans out overnight; Closed Friday, Oct. 12, administrators and 12-month staff report two-hours late.

: All after-school and evening activities and events are canceled Thursday; As of now, no anticipated changes to trash and recycling collection schedule for tomorrow, but avoid leaving cans out overnight; Closed Friday, Oct. 12, administrators and 12-month staff report two-hours late. City of Chesapeake : The Health Department's flu shot clinic scheduled for Thursday is canceled; All city parks, libraries, and community centers will close at 6:00 p.m. Thursday and all scheduled activities after 6:00 p.m. are canceled Thursday; All offices and facilities will open at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12.

: The Health Department's flu shot clinic scheduled for Thursday is canceled; All city parks, libraries, and community centers will close at 6:00 p.m. Thursday and all scheduled activities after 6:00 p.m. are canceled Thursday; All offices and facilities will open at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12. Currituck County Schools : Closing one hour early.

: Closing one hour early. Dare County Schools : All after-school events for Thursday are canceled; ASEP will remain open.

: All after-school events for Thursday are canceled; ASEP will remain open. Edenton-Chowan Schools : Closing at 1:00 p.m. Thursday.

: Closing at 1:00 p.m. Thursday. Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools : Two-hour early release Thursday; Schools will operate in a two-hour delay Friday, Oct. 12.

: Two-hour early release Thursday; Schools will operate in a two-hour delay Friday, Oct. 12. Gates County Schools : Closing at 1:00 p.m. Thursday.

: Closing at 1:00 p.m. Thursday. Hampton City Offices : Operating on a two-hour delay, all offices and facilities will open at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12.

: Operating on a two-hour delay, all offices and facilities will open at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12. Hampton City Schools : All after-school and evening activities and events canceled Thursday.

: All after-school and evening activities and events canceled Thursday. Hampton's School-Aged Program : All after-school care and programs canceled Thursday.

: All after-school care and programs canceled Thursday. Henrico Schools : All high schools will dismiss at 1:00 p.m. Thursday; Elementary schools will dismiss at normal times; All after-school activities for all levels are canceled on Thursday.

: All high schools will dismiss at 1:00 p.m. Thursday; Elementary schools will dismiss at normal times; All after-school activities for all levels are canceled on Thursday. Hertford County Public Schools : Closing at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.

: Closing at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. Isle of Wight County Schools : All after-school activities canceled for Thursday; No Governor's School for the Arts Thursday; School Board meeting rescheduled for Tuesday, October 16 at 6 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors Room at the IOW Courthouse Complex; Schools operating on a two-hour delay.

: All after-school activities canceled for Thursday; No Governor's School for the Arts Thursday; School Board meeting rescheduled for Tuesday, October 16 at 6 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors Room at the IOW Courthouse Complex; Schools operating on a two-hour delay. Nansemond River High School : All after-school activities canceled or postponed for Thursday including athletic events, club meetings, tutoring, and practices.

: All after-school activities canceled or postponed for Thursday including athletic events, club meetings, tutoring, and practices. Newport News Schools : All after-school activities and athletic events canceled Thursday; Closed Friday, Oct. 12 - ten and 11-month staff do not report, 12-month staff report two-hours late, all plant services staff report on time.

: All after-school activities and athletic events canceled Thursday; Closed Friday, Oct. 12 - ten and 11-month staff do not report, 12-month staff report two-hours late, all plant services staff report on time. Norfolk Public Schools : All after-school and evening activities are canceled Thursday; The Special Education Advisory Committee meeting for Thursday is canceled; Schools are closed Friday, Oct. 12.

: All after-school and evening activities are canceled Thursday; The Special Education Advisory Committee meeting for Thursday is canceled; Schools are closed Friday, Oct. 12. Northampton County Schools-NC : Closing at 12 p.m. Thursday.

: Closing at 12 p.m. Thursday. Portsmouth City Offices : All city offices will open on a two-hour delay Friday, Oct. 12, operating hours begin at 10 a.m.

: All city offices will open on a two-hour delay Friday, Oct. 12, operating hours begin at 10 a.m. Portsmouth Schools : All after-school activities are canceled on Thursday.

: All after-school activities are canceled on Thursday. Saint Leo University : Fort Lee Education Center will close at 4 p.m. Thursday and all classes will be canceled.

: Fort Lee Education Center will close at 4 p.m. Thursday and all classes will be canceled. Sandbridge Chapel Day School : Opening on a two-hour delay.

: Opening on a two-hour delay. Southampton County Schools : Secondary schools closing at 1:00 p.m. Thursday; Elementary schools closing at 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

: Secondary schools closing at 1:00 p.m. Thursday; Elementary schools closing at 2:00 p.m. Thursday. Suffolk Public Schools : All afternoon and evening activities are canceled on Thursday; The School Board meeting will continue as planned.

: All afternoon and evening activities are canceled on Thursday; The School Board meeting will continue as planned. Virginia Beach City Public Schools : All after-school activities canceled Thursday; Elementary after-school programs run by Virginia Beach Parks and Rec will continue as scheduled; All schools are closed Friday, Oct. 12.

: All after-school activities canceled Thursday; Elementary after-school programs run by Virginia Beach Parks and Rec will continue as scheduled; All schools are closed Friday, Oct. 12. William & Mary University : Women's soccer match against Elon University scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Thursday is rescheduled for 7:00 p.m. Friday at Martin Family Stadium on Albert-Daly Field.

: Women's soccer match against Elon University scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Thursday is rescheduled for 7:00 p.m. Friday at Martin Family Stadium on Albert-Daly Field. Williamsburg-James City County : All after-school activities canceled Thursday; Residents are advised not to leave their recycling and trash containers at the curb overnight and to place them at the curb by 8 a.m. Friday morning; Schools and offices are closed Friday, Oct. 12.

: All after-school activities canceled Thursday; Residents are advised not to leave their recycling and trash containers at the curb overnight and to place them at the curb by 8 a.m. Friday morning; Schools and offices are closed Friday, Oct. 12. York County School Division: All after-school and evening activities canceled Thursday.

For more closings, click here. For any further information, check your school's Twitter account or website.

© 2018 WVEC