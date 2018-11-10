NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Tropical Storm Michael, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, continues to head towards the Hampton Roads area.

The storm is expected to affect our area starting Thursday late afternoon into the overnight hours. In preparation for the storm, many schools have canceled afternoon and evening activities. Some organizations, like Busch Gardens, are even announcing closings ahead of the expected inclement weather.

The following organizations have made announcements:

Albemarle Regional Health Services : Closing one hour early Thursday.

: Closing one hour early Thursday. Albemarle School : Closing at 4 p.m. Thursday and opening one-hour late on Friday.

: Closing at 4 p.m. Thursday and opening one-hour late on Friday. Bertie County Schools : Schools will dismiss at 1:00 p.m. and all after-school activities will be canceled Thursday. Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay Friday.

: Schools will dismiss at 1:00 p.m. and all after-school activities will be canceled Thursday. Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay Friday. Busch Gardens : Closed Thursday, Oct. 11; They plan to reopen Friday, Oct. 12 at 12 p.m. Anyone who has a ticket for Thursday, Oct. 11 can use it Friday, Oct, 12, Thursday, Oct 18, or Thursday, Oct. 25.

: Closed Thursday, Oct. 11; They plan to reopen Friday, Oct. 12 at 12 p.m. Anyone who has a ticket for Thursday, Oct. 11 can use it Friday, Oct, 12, Thursday, Oct 18, or Thursday, Oct. 25. Chesapeake Public Schools : All after-school and evening activities and events are canceled Thursday; As of now, no anticipated changes to trash and recycling collection schedule for tomorrow, but avoid leaving cans out overnight.

: All after-school and evening activities and events are canceled Thursday; As of now, no anticipated changes to trash and recycling collection schedule for tomorrow, but avoid leaving cans out overnight. City of Chesapeake : The Health Department's flu shot clinic scheduled for Thursday is canceled; All city parks, libraries, and community centers will close at 6:00 p.m. Thursday and all scheduled activities after 6:00 p.m. are canceled Thursday.

: The Health Department's flu shot clinic scheduled for Thursday is canceled; All city parks, libraries, and community centers will close at 6:00 p.m. Thursday and all scheduled activities after 6:00 p.m. are canceled Thursday. Currituck County Schools : Closing one hour early.

: Closing one hour early. Dare County Schools : All after-school events for Thursday are canceled; ASEP will remain open.

: All after-school events for Thursday are canceled; ASEP will remain open. Edenton-Chowan Schools : Closing at 1:00 p.m. Thursday.

: Closing at 1:00 p.m. Thursday. Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools : Two-hour early release Thursday.

: Two-hour early release Thursday. Gates County Schools : Closing at 1:00 p.m. Thursday.

: Closing at 1:00 p.m. Thursday. Hampton City Schools : All after-school and evening activities and events canceled Thursday.

: All after-school and evening activities and events canceled Thursday. Hampton's School-Aged Program : All after-school care and programs canceled Thursday.

: All after-school care and programs canceled Thursday. Henrico Schools : All high schools will dismiss at 1:00 p.m. Thursday; Elementary schools will dismiss at normal times; All after-school activities for all levels are canceled on Thursday.

: All high schools will dismiss at 1:00 p.m. Thursday; Elementary schools will dismiss at normal times; All after-school activities for all levels are canceled on Thursday. Hertford County Public Schools : Closing at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.

: Closing at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. Isle of Wight County Schools : All after-school activities canceled for Thursday; No Governor's School for the Arts Thursday; School Board meeting rescheduled for Tuesday, October 16 at 6 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors Room at the IOW Courthouse Complex.

: All after-school activities canceled for Thursday; No Governor's School for the Arts Thursday; School Board meeting rescheduled for Tuesday, October 16 at 6 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors Room at the IOW Courthouse Complex. Nansemond River High School : All after-school activities canceled or postponed for Thursday including athletic events, club meetings, tutoring, and practices.

: All after-school activities canceled or postponed for Thursday including athletic events, club meetings, tutoring, and practices. Newport News Schools : All after-school activities and athletic events canceled Thursday.

: All after-school activities and athletic events canceled Thursday. Norfolk Public Schools : All after-school and evening activities are canceled Thursday; The Special Education Advisory Committee meeting for Thursday is canceled.

: All after-school and evening activities are canceled Thursday; The Special Education Advisory Committee meeting for Thursday is canceled. Northampton County Schools-NC : Closing at 12 p.m. Thursday.

: Closing at 12 p.m. Thursday. Portsmouth Schools : All after-school activities are canceled on Thursday.

: All after-school activities are canceled on Thursday. Saint Leo University: Fort Lee Education Center will close at 4 p.m. Thursday and all classes will be canceled.

Southampton County Schools : Secondary schools closing at 1:00 p.m. Thursday; Elementary schools closing at 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

: Secondary schools closing at 1:00 p.m. Thursday; Elementary schools closing at 2:00 p.m. Thursday. Suffolk Public Schools : All afternoon and evening activities are canceled on Thursday; The School Board meeting will continue as planned.

: All afternoon and evening activities are canceled on Thursday; The School Board meeting will continue as planned. Virginia Beach City Public Schools : All after-school activities canceled Thursday; Elementary after-school programs run by Virginia Beach Parks and Rec will continue as scheduled.

: All after-school activities canceled Thursday; Elementary after-school programs run by Virginia Beach Parks and Rec will continue as scheduled. William & Mary University : Women's soccer match against Elon University scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Thursday is rescheduled for 7:00 p.m. Friday at Martin Family Stadium on Albert-Daly Field.

: Women's soccer match against Elon University scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Thursday is rescheduled for 7:00 p.m. Friday at Martin Family Stadium on Albert-Daly Field. Williamsburg-James City County : All after-school activities canceled Thursday; Residents are advised not to leave their recycling and trash containers at the curb overnight and to place them at the curb by 8 a.m. Friday morning.

: All after-school activities canceled Thursday; Residents are advised not to leave their recycling and trash containers at the curb overnight and to place them at the curb by 8 a.m. Friday morning. York County School Division: All after-school and evening activities canceled Thursday.

