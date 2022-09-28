Governor Cooper issues State of Emergency ahead of severe weather

This is just a precautionary measure being taken to activate federal aid if we need it.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Governor Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency ahead of severe weather remnants from Hurricane Ian.

Now don’t panic, this is just a precautionary measure being taken to activate federal aid if we need it.

State emergency management said the state emergency operations center will activate in Raleigh.

This means that all partners who work in response, and disaster relief will come together.

That includes public safety, health and human services, emergency management.

North Carolina Emergency Management said they don’t expect the weather this weekend to cause major damage but are prepared for anything.

"Everybody needs to be paying attention to this make sure they have a way to receive watch and warning information from the national weather center and local government make sure that you are paying attention to social media channels for your government 15," North Carolina Emergency Management officials said.

Emergency management suggests having a plan in place just in case you need to evacuate your home such as having family or friends you are able to stay with.

You should also make sure you have an emergency kit handy as well with batteries, a flashlight nonperishable food and anything else you think you may need in the event the power goes out.

Revolution Mill is an area that is known to grapple with flooding issues.

Kayne Fisher, the owner of Kau restaurant in Greensboro said since the building is right here by Buffalo Creek, they’ve seen some high rising waters.

Fisher said thankfully, because of a creek restoration project, the high rising waters haven’t been so worrisome recently.

He said they are ready for anything to roll their way this weekend.