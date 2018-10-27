A broad area of low pressure located about 1,255 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands has formed into the 15th named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

As of 11 p.m. Friday, Subtropical Storm Oscar had maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour. The storm is moving west-northwest near 9 miles per hour, with a turn to the west and west-southwest expected Saturday.

The system is expected to remain well to the north or northeast of the Lesser Antilles through early next week.

Forecasters said Oscar will transition into a full-fledged tropical storm and strengthen somewhat in the coming days, but it is not expected to threaten the United States at this time.

Subtropical Storm #Oscar Advisory 1: Subtropical Storm Oscar Forms Over the Central Atlantic. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 27, 2018

