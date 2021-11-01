x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hurricane Center

Subtropical Storm Wanda is final name on hurricane list, but we're not going Greek this year

Forecasters have again reached the end of the English alphabet, with a month still to go this Atlantic hurricane season.

MIAMI — The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Subtropical Storm Wanda has formed in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

That means forecasters have again reached the end of the English alphabet, with a month still to go this Atlantic hurricane season.

The storm formed Saturday and remains rather weak, with top sustained winds of 45 mph. Forecasters predict it will wobble around for a while far from any coast.

And don't expect Alpha if another storm forms. That's because the World Meteorological Organization voted this year to retire the Greek alphabet as too confusing.

A different, supplemental list of names has been prepared instead.

Credit: WTLV
List of supplemental names for the Atlantic hurricane season

Related Articles

In Other News

Hurricane Fast Facts: Refreshing that hurricane emergency kit