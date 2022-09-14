Tropical Depression Seven threatens Caribbean islands with heavy rain, gusty winds

Invest 96-L has now developed into Tropical Depression Seven as it moves toward the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Invest 96-L has now developed to Tropical Depression Seven.

The National Hurricane Center as of 11 a.m. Wednesday has seen enough development to classify this system as a tropical depression.

That now allows the NHC to issue advisories including watches and warnings, along with a forecast track and intensity. The NHC may issue watches for portions of the Leeward Islands later today.

As of 5 p.m., Tropical Depression Seven is about 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands and is moving to the west at 13 mph. Winds are sustained at 35 mph.

Gradual strengthening is forecasted for the next day or two. That would allow Tropical Depression Seven to strengthen into Tropical Storm Fiona.

The latest advisory brings Tropical Depression Seven near the Leeward Islands by Friday as a tropical storm with winds around 45 mph. The track will eventually move this system toward Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands by the weekend.

Right now, the biggest threat to the eastern Caribbean islands is heavy rainfall with some gusty winds also possible.