NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Atlantic hurricane season's third tropical depression has formed off the coast of North Carolina.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says that as of 5 a.m. Saturday, Tropical Depression Three has maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour. It is currently moving north-northwest at 6 mph and is located about 145 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras.

The depression is expected to strengthen to Tropical Storm Chris by Saturday evening and could potentially become Hurricane Chris by Tuesday.

The storm is eventually expected to move northeast away from land by early next week. Current models suggest any tropical-storm-force winds will occur in the eastern quadrant of the system, away from the U.S. coast and therefore, no watches or warnings are in place at this time.

