NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Atlantic hurricane season's third tropical depression has formed, off the coast of North Carolina.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says that as of 5 p.m. Friday, Tropical Depression Three has maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour. It is currently moving north-northwest at 5 mph and is located about 230 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras.

Forecasters say the depression will slowly meander off the coast of North Carolina through Monday, but it could slowly strengthen into a tropical storm. If it does, it will be named Tropical Storm Chris.

The storm is eventually expected to move northeast away from land by the middle of next week. Current models suggest any tropical-storm-force winds will occur in the eastern quadrant of the system, away from the U.S. coast. No watches or warnings are in place at this time.

