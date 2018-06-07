NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Atlantic hurricane season's third tropical depression has formed, off the coast of North Carolina.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says that as of 5 p.m. Friday, Tropical Depression Three has maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour. It is currently moving north-northwest at 5 mph and is located about 230 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras.

Forecasters say the depression will slowly meander off the coast of North Carolina through Monday, but it could slowly strengthen into a tropical storm. If it does, it will be named Tropical Storm Chris.

nhc 5 pm_1530910497653.png.jpg

The storm is eventually expected to move northeast away from land by the middle of next week. Current models suggest any tropical-storm-force winds will occur in the eastern quadrant of the system, away from the U.S. coast. No watches or warnings are in place at this time.

Full Coverage: 13News Now Hurricane Center

© 2018 WVEC