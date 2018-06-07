NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Atlantic hurricane season has now seen three named storm. The latest is Tropical Storm Chris.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says that as of 5 a.m. Sunday, what was previously Tropical Depression Three has strengthened into Tropical Storm Chris. It now has maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour. It is currently stationary and is located about 145 miles south of Cape Hatteras.

The storm is expected to strengthen to Hurricane Chris by late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

The storm is eventually expected to move northeast away from land early this week. Current models suggest any tropical-storm-force winds will occur in the eastern quadrant of the system, away from the U.S. coast and therefore, no watches or warnings are in place at this time.

Full Coverage: 13News Now Hurricane Center

© 2018 WVEC