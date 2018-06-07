NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Atlantic hurricane season's third named storm continues to churn off the coast of North and South Carolina, but is expected to remain offshore.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says that as of 5 a.m. Tuesday, Tropical Storm Chris has maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour with higher gusts. After several days of being nearly stationary, the storm is slowly beginning to move to the northeast at 2 miles per hour. It is currently located about 200 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras.

The storm could strengthen to Hurricane Chris on Tuesday. It is sitting over very warm water, so its chances of strengthening are higher.

The storm is eventually expected to move northeast away from our coast late in the day Tuesday and accelerate northeastward on Wednesday and Thursday.

Current models suggest any tropical-storm-force winds will occur in the eastern quadrant of the system, away from the U.S. coast and therefore, no watches or warnings are in place at this time.

Still, “swells generated by the depression are expected to increase and affect portions of the coasts of North Carolina and the mid-Atlantic states this weekend,” forecasters said. “These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”

Already one person has died after being pulled from rough surf in Kill Devil Hills over the weekend.

