After quiet hurricane season, Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the central Atlantic

The storm is centered about 960 miles west of the Azores. The system will drift for the next few days in the north Atlantic, and should eventually move northward.

NORFOLK, Va. — Tropical Storm Danielle has formed Thursday in the Atlantic, but is not currently a threat to any land.

The storm's maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph. Additional strengthening is forecast and the storm is expected to become a hurricane in two days or so, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

In addition to Danielle, there are two other systems that are being monitored. Like Danielle neither are expected to have a direct impact on the United States for at least several more days, if at all.

Tropical Storm Danielle has formed! Sure, it's a "fish storm" far out to sea. But hey, we have our first named storm since "Colin" dissipated on July 3rd. #13NewsNow #13Weather pic.twitter.com/I6nSeGC8V1 — Craig Moeller 13News Now (@13CraigMoeller) September 1, 2022

A tropical wave near the Cabo Verde Islands has shown little change in organization. Some gradual development is possible, and the system could become a short-lived tropical depression over the far eastern Atlantic during the next couple of days. By late this week, environmental conditions are forecast to become increasingly unfavorable for further development.

An area of more concern is located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles: this system is producing showers and thunderstorms in the central Atlantic Ocean and moving slowly westward.

Although environmental conditions are only marginally conducive to development of this system, a tropical depression is likely to form within the next couple of days. The disturbance is forecast to move slowly west-northwestward, toward the adjacent waters of the northern Leeward Islands.

Models are in close agreement that the system will move west-northwest for several days. The GFS, Canadian (GEM), and ICON global forecast models all slow and turn the system northward early next week, keeping the center far off to the east of the US coast. The European model shows slower organization of the system and moves it farther west, but struggles to get organized.

While the storm itself may not reach land, surf along the East Coast may still build through the middle of next week. However, the direct impacts of wind and heavy rain would stay well offshore.