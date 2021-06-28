Tropical Storm Danny makes South Carolina coastal landfall

The fourth named storm of this Atlantic hurricane season formed close to South Carolina's coast during the day.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tropical Storm Danny has made landfall along the South Carolina coast and is threatening to dump rain around parts of the Southeast as it moves inland.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm packed top sustained winds of 40 mph when it came ashore Monday evening north of Hilton Head in South Carolina.

Danny was expected to head across east-central Georgia in the coming hours. The fourth named storm of this Atlantic hurricane season formed close to South Carolina's coast during the day.