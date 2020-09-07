Tropical Storm Fay forms off of the Outer Banks

Fay is now the earliest "F" named storm on record in the Atlantic basin, beating the previous record-holder (Franklin in 2005) by nearly two weeks.

NORFOLK, Va. — The 2020 hurricane season is sure cranking out the storms already. Fay, the sixth storm of the year, became a tropical storm off the coast of the Outer Banks on Thursday afternoon.

We are already seeing some minor impacts from its circulation to our south. Those rain squalls you may have encountered today are a result of that system! We expect more rain squalls to continue this evening and overnight.

The storm was investigated by the USAF Hurricane Hunter team this afternoon and was determined to be a bit better organized and it well on its way to becoming Tropical Storm Fay.

As of 5 p.m., Tropical Storm Fay is about 40 miles east-northeast of Cape Hatteras and moving north at 7 miles per hour. It currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in place from Cape May, New Jersey, northward to Watch Hill, Rhode Island, including Long Island and Long Island Sound.

There are currently no watches or warnings for our area.

It is highly important to keep in mind that this will NOT be a high impact event for our region. Expect breezy conditions and scattered showers, this evening and overnight.

Recent model trends keep the heaviest, more widespread rain east and offshore. However, we do expect some pockets of heavier downpours to be a possibility, especially for coastal locations. Rough surf and rip currents will also be an issue lingering behind the storm as it exits early Friday morning.

