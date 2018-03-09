GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — Tropical Storm Gordon has formed becoming the seventh named storm of the 2018 Hurricane Season.

Right now, the moisture loaded tropical disturbance is bringing gusty winds and heavy rain to Cuba, South Florida, and the Florida Keys. Winds are at 45 mph, but will likely strengthen as the storm gets better organized.

The system is moving west-northwest at 17 mph and will move into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico tonight. On this track, it will move along the Gulf Coast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tropical Storms Warnings have been posted along portions of Florida and the Gulf Coast. Gusty winds and tropical rains are already hitting South Florida and will arrive long portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama by Tuesday.

The forecast calls for Gordon to remain a tropical storm and likely not become a hurricane.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Mississippi-Alabama border westward to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Golden Beach to Bonita Beach

Craig Key to Ocean Reef, including Florida Bay

Alabama-Florida border westward to east of Morgan City, Louisiana, including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning areas.

