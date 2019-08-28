NORFOLK, Va. — As of Friday's 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center:

Dorian is still a category 2 hurricane. It was located 260 mi ESE from the Southeastern Bahamas and 530 mi E of the northwestern Bahamas. The storm continues to move at 12 mph to the northwest.

Dorian will continue its movement to the northwest through the day Friday. We anticipate the storm to become a category 3 hurricane by the end of the day Friday. It remains a major hurricane (category 3+ on the Saffir Simpson scale) during its movement to the west toward the Bahamas and Florida.

The risk of life-threatening storm surge, hurricane force winds continues to increase for the weekend in the Bahamas. The same threat for the east coast of Florida is in place for the early part of next week, including the Labor Day Holiday. There is still uncertainty regarding where the strongest winds or worst storm surge will occur. The storm looks to slow down as it nears the eastern coast of Florida.

As of Thursday's 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center:

As of 11 p.m., Dorian continues to move toward the northwest at about 12 mph. It's expected to continue moving this way through Friday.

Starting Friday night, the storm is forecast to move west-northwestward to westward motion and continue in that direction through the weekend. If Hurricane Dorian follows this track, it should move over the Atlantic Ocean well east of the southeastern and central Bahamas Thursday and Friday, approach the northwestern Bahamas Saturday and move near or over portions of the northwestern Bahamas Sunday.

Currently, Dorian's maximum sustained winds have increased to near 105 mph with stronger gusts. Dorian is expected to become a major hurricane on Friday and remain extremely dangerous through the weekend.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward 25 miles from the center while tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 105 miles from the center.

Dorian is expected to leave 1 to 2 inches of rain, with some areas getting 4 inches, over the central Bahamas. The northwestern Bahamas are expected to get 3 to 5 inches of rain, with some areas getting 7 inches. Coastal sections of the Southeast United States are expected to get 5 to 10 inches of rain, with some areas getting 15 inches.

This amount of rainfall could cause life-threatening flash floods.

Swells are likely to begin affecting the east-facing shores of the Bahamas and southeastern United States coast over the next few days. The swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

As of Thursday's 5 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center:

As of 11 a.m., Hurricane Dorian's center was located about 220 miles north-northwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico. It was producing maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour, making it a Category 1 hurricane.

Dorian is moving northwest at nearly 13 mph, and it's expected to keep doing that through Friday. Then, a west-northwestward movement is expected to begin Friday night and continue into the weekend. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Dorian strengthening to a Category 4 storm with max winds of 130 mph before landfall.

wvec

SEE ALSO: 13News Now Hurricane Guide

The entire east coast of Florida and some Bahamian islands should be preparing now. As the forecast cone goes into early next week, the uncertainty increases so anyone in the cone should be on alert.

There's an increased risk of life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds this weekend in the northwestern Bahamas, but it's too early to determine where the highest storm surge will occur. Hurricane watches could be issued there Thursday night or Friday.

13 News Now

The risk of devastating hurricane-force winds along the Florida east coast and peninsula late in the weekend into early next week is growing. It's also too soon to determine where the strongest winds will be.

Regardless of the exact track of Dorian, there will be heavy rains over parts of the Bahamas, Florida, and elsewhere in the southeastern United States this weekend and into the middle of next week.

As of Thursday's 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center:

Hurricane Dorian forecast is still on track to be a major hurricane at landfall. Current winds at 85 mph.

The risk of dangerous storm surge and hurricane-force winds later this week and this weekend continues to increase in the central and northwestern Bahamas and along the Florida east coast.

Heavy rains are expected to occur over portions of Florida and elsewhere in the southeastern United States later this week and into early next week.

As of Wednesday's 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center:

Dorian remains a Category 1 hurricane. It has already passed Puerto Rico.

The storm is expected to continue to move toward the northwest at 13 mph until Friday, which means it will pass well east of the southeastern and central Bahamas on Thursday and Friday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 85 mph with higher gusts. Dorian is forecasted to strengthen into a powerful hurricane over the next couple of days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward 15 miles from the center of the storm while tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles.

The central Bahamas is expected to get two to four inches of rain, some areas may get up to six inches. The northern Bahamas and Coastal sections of the Southeast United States are expected to get four to eight inches with some areas getting up to 10 inches of rain. This could cause life-threatening flash floods.

The surf will also be affected. Swells around the United States, British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should gradually diminish Wednesday night.

As of Wednesday's 5 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center:

Dorian has strengthened to become a Category 1 hurricane. As of 5 p.m., Hurricane Dorian is near St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

WVEC

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

Vieques and Culebra

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

Puerto Rico

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

Puerto Rico

Hurricane Dorian currently has maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour, with stronger gusts to around 100 miles per hour. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 20 miles to the north and east of the center. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles primarily to the east of the center.

WVEC

Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 14 mph, and this motion is expected to continue for the next day or two. On this track, Dorian should continue to move near or over the U.S. and British Virgin Islands Wednesday afternoon and then move over the open Atlantic well east of the southeastern Bahamas.

As of Wednesday's 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center:

Tropical Storm Dorian is strengthening as it nears St. Croix and is forecast to soon become a hurricane. Hurricane conditions are expected in the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, Culebra, and Vieques today.

Further strengthening is expected and Dorian may become a Category 3 major hurricane by late this weekend before it makes landfall.

Dorian has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving towards the northwest at 13 mph. Hurricane Warnings and Watches are in effect for the Caribbean Islands.

Despite dry air and wind shear, Dorian has been able to maintain its strength and even intensify a bit. Upper-level wind fields have allowed the system to ventilate, which means further strengthening should occur.

Confidence has increased for a strong hurricane to make landfall somewhere along the U.S. East Coast. However, everyone from South Florida to the Carolinas should keep their guards up.

RELATED: Airlines offer travel waivers for Tropical Storm Dorian

The storm is expected to pass over or near Puerto Rico, with landslides, widespread flooding and power outages possible. It's expected to be the first major test of emergency preparedness since Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017.

President Donald Trump declared an emergency Tuesday night and ordered federal assistance for local authorities.

Forecasters say "practically the entire island will be under sustained tropical storm force winds."

Dorian's exact path remains very difficult to predict, but forecasters say nearly all their models suggest residents of Florida should keep a close watch as the storm approaches the U.S. coast this weekend.

Tropical Storm Erin, meanwhile, is posing no threat to land as it churns off the U.S. eastern seaboard. Forecasters expect it to weaken by Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.