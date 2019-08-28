NORFOLK, Va. — As of Wednesday's 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center:

Tropical Storm Dorian is strengthening as it nears St. Croix and is forecast to soon become a hurricane. Hurricane conditions are expected in the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, Culebra, and Vieques today.

Further strengthening is expected and Dorian may become a Category 3 major hurricane by late this weekend before it makes landfall.

Dorian has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving towards the northwest at 13 mph. Hurricane Warnings and Watches are in effect for the Caribbean Islands.

Despite dry air and wind shear, Dorian has been able to maintain its strength and even intensify a bit. Upper-level wind fields have allowed the system to ventilate, which means further strengthening should occur.

Confidence has increased for a strong hurricane to make landfall somewhere along the U.S. East Coast. However, everyone from South Florida to the Carolinas should keep their guards up.

The storm is expected to pass over or near Puerto Rico, with landslides, widespread flooding and power outages possible. It's expected to be the first major test of emergency preparedness since Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017.

President Donald Trump declared an emergency Tuesday night and ordered federal assistance for local authorities.

Forecasters say "practically the entire island will be under sustained tropical storm force winds."

Dorian's exact path remains very difficult to predict, but forecasters say nearly all their models suggest residents of Florida should keep a close watch as the storm approaches the U.S. coast this weekend.

Tropical Storm Erin, meanwhile, is posing no threat to land as it churns off the U.S. eastern seaboard. Forecasters expect it to weaken by Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

