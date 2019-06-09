VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — DOWNLOAD: 13News Now App

An annual race in Virginia Beach that honors the lives lost on 9/11 has been postponed because of Hurricane Dorian.

On Thursday, September 5, the Travis Manion Foundation announced it has rescheduled its annual Virginia Beach 9/11 Heroes Run 5K race, which was supposed to take place on Saturday, September 7.

Now, the event will start at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 15 at the Military Aviation Museum. Registration is open for participants who would like to run, walk, or do something in between.

The race series is in its 12th year and will be held in more than 90 locations across the country and around the world. It's expected to draw in more than 60,000 participants worldwide.

The 9/11 Heroes Run 5K series was inspired by Marine 1st Lt. Travis Manion, who was killed by an enemy sniper in Iraq in April 2007 when he was pulling one of his wounded team members to safety.

"We are rescheduling this year's 9/11 Heroes Run in Virginia Beach to avoid putting participants and volunteers in danger, and to allow for all relief efforts to be focused on the recovery needs of the community," said Ryan Manion, President of Travis Manion Foundation, in a press release. "We urge all those in the hurricane's path to take necessary precautions, and we pray for the safety of all first responders who will put themselves in harm's way."

This year's special guest in Virginia Beach is Mrs. Michelle Dermyer, wife of slain Virginia State Trooper Chad Dermyer.

Event organizers describe the event as a "tribute to a personal commitment to never forget the heroes of that day".

