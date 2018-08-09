RICHMOND, Va (WVEC) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Saturday afternoon as Tropical Storm Florence threatens the mid-Atlantic states in the coming week.

The order, which helps mobilize resources to prepare for the storm, directs state agencies to work closely with localities to identify any needs in advance of its possible arrival. They can also determine how to pre-position resources and assets where they will be most effective.

“While the impacts of Tropical Storm Florence to Virginia are still uncertain, forecasts increasingly expect the storm to strengthen into a major hurricane that could seriously affect the East Coast and Virginians,” Northam said.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is urging residents to be vigilant and pay attention to weather reports as the storm approaches, to begin preparing now by assembling an emergency kit with food, water, medication, pet supplies and important documents, and to be aware of what evacuation zone you live in.

