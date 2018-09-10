VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia Beach-based Urban Search and Rescue Team Virginia Task Force 2 (VA-TF2) is on its way to the Florida Panhandle, ahead of Hurricane Michael.

When the 16 members of Task Force 2 arrive, they will defer to FEMA and Florida officials as to how they can help in the storm response.

This is the 6th time Task Force 2 has been deployed in just over a month. The first two deployments were to Hawaii in August and September in response to Hurricane Lane and Tropical Storm Olivia.

Virginia Beach Fire Department

The team was then deployed as a state asset in Virginia for Hurricane Florence, and later to both North Carolina and South Carolina.

The "mission ready package/water" team includes both inflatable and rigid hull boats as well as other search and rescue equipment.

This team is made up of firefighters and other public safety personnel from around Hampton Roads. In addition to the recent deployments, last year Task Force 2 responded to several natural disasters, including Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

