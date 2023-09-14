Virginia Task Force 2 heads to New Hampshire ahead of Hurricane Lee

Fourteen members of the Virginia Beach-based urban search and rescue team are heading to the northeast ahead of Hurricane Lee's arrival.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Members of the Virginia Beach-based Virginia Task Force 2 (VATF-2) are heading to Portsmouth, New Hampshire ahead of Hurricane Lee, which is heading toward a brushing of New England later this week.

The City of Virginia Beach said 14 members of VATF-2 left on Wednesday night and will meet up with the FEMA Incident Support Team in New Hampshire on Thursday afternoon to assist local agencies with requests for assistance as needed.

VATF-2 is one of 28 FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Teams across the country. The Virginia Beach Fire Department is VATF-2's sponsoring agency, which has conducted search and rescue operations in the aftermath of numerous disasters.