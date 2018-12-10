In response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Michael, Walmart, Sam’s Club, and the Walmart Foundation are donating $2.5 million in hurricane relief and recovery.

According to a press release, up to $1.5 million will be given to support for relief and recovery. The other $1 million will support Red Cross efforts for those most impacted in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

“Our friends and family in the Florida Panhandle are experiencing tremendous loss as a result of this catastrophic storm,” said Dan Bartlett, executive vice president of corporate affairs for Walmart. “We are actively supporting local relief efforts and will continue to help communities as they recover.”

The donated money will support organizations like the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and Convoy of Hope to help meet the needs of those affected by Hurricane Michael.

Walmart has a long history of providing aid in times of disasters, helping communities prepare and recover by donating emergency supplies. In addition to last year’s hurricane response of more than $38 million, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have donated more than $60 million since 2005 in response to disaster events.

