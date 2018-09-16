GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A 3-month-old child died Sunday afternoon after a tree fell on a mobile home in Gaston County.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Moses Court in Dallas. The mother was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition.

County commissioner Tracy Philbeck posted about the death on Facebook.

"Tragically, a three-month-old child has died as a result of injuries sustained when a tree fell on a mobile home in Dallas, N.C. Please keep this family in your prayers. Please take this storm serious; trees are continuing to fall and with saturated ground more is expected."

The family shared a picture of the baby, Kade Gill, with NBC Charlotte. They said his mother was holding him when the tree came crashing down.

Kade Gill / Photo: Family

