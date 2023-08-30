Preparing for Idalia: Dare County Schools won't have students come into school Thursday and Friday

Dare County Schools are having a remote learning day and an optional work day on Thursday and Friday ahead of category 4 hurricane Idalia coming through the area.

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Dare County Schools will be having a remote learning day and an optional work day on Thursday and Friday in preparation for Hurricane Idalia's effects.

Idalia has been upgraded to a category 4 hurricane and is forecasted to make landfall on Florida Wednesday morning where it will continue to travel across Florida, into South Georgia and then through the Carolinas, then South of Cape Hatteras.

Hampton Roads and East North Carolina could feel wind speeds in the 50 miles per hour range because of high pressure to our north meeting the low-pressure system of Idalia.