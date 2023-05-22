2023 Atlantic hurricane season: NOAA to announce outlook on Thursday

Climate scientists will discuss the number of expected storms and new products they'll use for enhanced forecasting.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The first day of hurricane season is just around the corner which means, if you haven't already, it's time to start preparing.

Although it has little chance of developing, we're already tracking our first tropical disturbance of the year. And this week, we'll find out how many more storms we can expect for 2023.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will announce its 2023 Atlantic hurricane season outlook at 11 a.m. Thursday at its Center for Weather and Climate Prediction in Maryland.

In addition to the number of expected storms, we'll find out how climate factors will influence how hurricanes develop. Climate scientists will also discuss new products and systems they'll be using for enhanced forecasting.

NOAA and FEMA will discuss how the public can best prepare for hurricane season, though there are plenty of resources to start taking action now.

Colorado State University has already issued its forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season with numbers just slightly below average.

It calls for 13 named storms, six hurricanes and two major hurricanes, which are rated Category 3 or higher. A typical season averages 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

One of the biggest factors driving the forecast is the transition from La Niña to El Niño.

For the past few seasons, we have been in a La Niña phase which typically produces above-average activity. We are now moving into a neutral phase with an El Niño forecasted to develop by fall 2023 into winter.

Below is a list of the upcoming names for the 2023 season. The first named storm of the season will be Arlene.