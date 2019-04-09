MIAMI — Hurricane Dorian rescue and recovery efforts are well underway after the Bahamas were devastated by the powerful storm.

As of Tuesday, members of the Coast Guard rescued 47 people from the islands. Crew members continue to conduct air operations based out of Andros Islands in the Bahamas.

The Coast Guard has also been surveying and preparing for potential damage to ports along the eastern coast, including all along Florida, a news release states. It also has 17 shallow-water rescue boat teams standing by to help in the recovery efforts after Hurricane Dorian strikes.

Crew members are supporting the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency and the Royal Bahamian Defense Force in leading the search and rescue efforts across the Bahamas.

The Coast Guard from Air Station Clearwater deployed numerous assets and crews to help with Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts in the Bahamas.

MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters were used, along with health service technicians on Andros Island as a rapid-response team.

The crew members announced they were successful in rescuing 19 people Monday from the Marsh Harbour Clinic to the Nassau International Airport.

In total, four Jayhawk aircrews finished five medical evacuations with people ranging from children to the elderly in different medical conditions.

The Coast Guard reminds the public if they are in danger to call 911 or 919 in the Bahamas or call the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency at 242-325-9983 or the Bahamian Emergency Operations Center at 242-362-3895 or 242-362-3896.

