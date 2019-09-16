OCRACOKE, N.C. — The flag that was flown at the Frying Pan Tower during hurricane Dorian is being sold on eBay.

The funds raised by Old Glory "Steve" will help the residents in Ocracoke, North Carolina who were impacted by the storm.

All of the funds from the auction will be used to help those who impacted.

On the eBay page, the nonprofit requests the buyer either retired or display Old Glory with honor and respect and know that you are helping make a difference.

Good news, FPTower Inc. is a nonprofit, so the winning big is very likely to be tax-deductible.

The Frying Pan Tower is an A Coast Guard Light Station about 30 miles off the coast of North Carolina.

This side-by-side image shows the U.S. flag blowing during Hurricane Florence (left) and Hurricane Dorian (right).

