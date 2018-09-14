At least one Hurricane Florence-related death is being linked to an improperly used generator.

A North Carolina man was electrocuted Friday while trying to plug in a generator, officials said.

Florence has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

Portable generators are commonly used after storms knock out power, but they are not without hazards. Along with the risk of electrocution, people are sometimes overcome by carbon monoxide after using them inside.

Carbon monoxide is odorless and invisible, so generators users are unaware of the gas until it is too late.

Officials offer these tips for safely operating portable generators:

Test the generator before a storm hits.

Make sure you have enough gas to operate it.

Generators should be operated in well-ventilated locations, outdoors, away from all doors, windows and vent openings.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, even with the door open.

Keep the generator at least 15 feet from your home.

Place generators so that exhaust fumes can’t enter the home through windows, doors or other openings in the building.

Install carbon monoxide alarms in your home. Follow manufacturer’s instructions for correct placement and mounting height.

Turn off generators and let them cool down before refueling. Never refuel a generator while it is running.

Store fuel for the generator in a container that is intended for the purpose and is correctly labeled. Store the containers outside of living areas. Propane tanks should also be turned off when not in use and stored outdoors.

Do not connect a generator to your home’s electrical system without a licensed electrician providing a means to connect. Improper wiring creates the danger of back feeding the power system, energizing downed lines and fatally electrocuting anyone who contacts those lines.

