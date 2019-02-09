After picking up steam and strength for days, Hurricane Dorian slowed down early Monday morning -- way down.

For much of Sunday, Dorian was plotting along at about 6 mph, or about as fast as an average person would jog. Then, early Monday morning, reports showed the storm had slowed down even more. For most of Monday, the storm had been moving an average of 1 mph.

While it definitely isn’t recommended, that means you could outrun this storm without even having to run. The average person walks about 3 mph.

So, if this storm isn’t even walking toward Florida, how slow is it?

Let’s start with the really slow ones.

A snail moves at 0.029 mph, which looks a little something like this:

Clocking in at 10-times as fast is the average Galapagos Tortoise, which walks at about .3 mph. Here’s what that looks like:

The fastest tortoise in the world according to the Guinness World Records is Bertie. He walked at a blazing 0.63 mph:

The animal with the top speed closest to 1 mph is a mosquito, which flies at about 1.2 mph:

So how slow is Dorian moving? Slower than a tornado of mosquitos, possibly the only thing in nature scarier than a Category 5 (now Category 4) hurricane.

RELATED: Live blog: Dorian batters Bahamas, 1st tropical-storm-force winds reach South Florida

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian inches to the west-northwest, as it devastates the Bahamas

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.