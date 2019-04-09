ST. PETERSBURG, Florida — The Tampa Bay area dodged a tropical bullet as Hurricane Dorian slowed down and turned north. That doesn't mean we'll dodge the next one.

A week ago, people hurried to get their hurricane supplies together ahead of the storm. The lines were long, and the shelves were clear.

Now, there's talk on social media about what to do with all those unused hurricane supplies. The short answer -- save them.

Hurricane season peaks on September 10 and doesn't end until November 30. Right now the tropics are very active with four other systems brewing.

Water and food are two items on everybody's hurricane preparedness list. The National Hurricane Center recommends having one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation. You should have at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food.

More than likely your water and food won't go bad, so just keep it so you're ready for the next storm.

According to the National Science Foundation, unopened bottled water can usually be stored indefinitely as long as you keep it in the right environment, such as your pantry instead of your car or garage where it could be exposed to chemicals or too much sunlight. If you suspect your water has gone bad, you can boil it and still use it in an emergency.

The Canned Food Alliance says in general, most canned food has a shelf life of two years. It's best if stored in your cabinet or pantry, anywhere with a temperature around 75 degrees.

If you're set on returning items to the store, consider donating them instead. Stores will throw away returned water and canned foods.

A spokesperson with the grocery store, Publix says, “Hurricane season is still active through November. In the spirit of remaining prepared, it’s always a good idea to have a supply of shelf-stable items on-hand. However, if a customer chooses to return perishable items they’ve purchased, a refund would be issued, but we must discard the items because we cannot ensure that that the cold-chain has been maintained. We cannot risk potential time and temperature abuse.”

Many organizations assisting with relief efforts in the Bahamas are asking for hurricane supplies such as water, non-perishable foods and canned goods. They'll gladly take your unused items. Just be prepared to buy them again if you find yourself in the cone of uncertainty.

