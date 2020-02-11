Potentially catastrophic Hurricane Eta on verge of Category 5 with 150 mph winds

Eta is only the fifth storm on record to reach Category 4 status in the month of November and it could become a Cat 5 before it reaches Nicaragua.

MIAMI — A potentially catastrophic Hurricane Eta continues to gain strength as it heads for Central America, and forecasters are warning of massive massive flooding and landslides across a vulnerable region. Rainfall totals are likely to be measured in in feet rather than inches.

Eta is still a Category 4 hurricane but it's maximum sustained winds have increased to 150 mph Monday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center. If it reaches 157 mph or higher, it would be a Category 5.

The small but intense hurricane is east of the Nicaragua-Honduras border, moving west/southwest at 9 mph.

It's expected to make landfall along the coast of Nicaragua within the Hurricane Warning area early Tuesday. The center of Eta is forecast to move farther inland over northern Nicaragua through Wednesday night, and then move across central portions of Honduras on Thursday.

It is only the fifth storm on record to reach Category 4 status in the month of November.

Hurricane #Eta now borderline cat 5. Still a very tiny hurricane and only tiny area near the eye will see winds like that, if at all. Biggest threat remains heavy inland rain and storm surge. https://t.co/ml2zWqPJ0p — Blake Mathews (@KHOUBlake11) November 3, 2020

Hurricane Eta forecast cone

Hurricane Eta spaghetti models